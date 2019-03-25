Skip to Main Content
Stolen car, stolen gas, and break-ins: solo 4-hour crime spree in Windsor
Windsor·New

A 41-year-old man is facing numerous charges in connection to a series of crimes that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Windsor police arrested a man who had previously been charged for break-ins

Police arrested a 41-year-old man in connection to a vehicle theft, gas theft and two break-ins on Tuesday afternoon. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

On Tuesday afternoon, Windsor police responded to a string of crimes that all pointed to the same person.

At around 12:30 p.m., police received a report of a stolen White Cadillac Escalade from Whiteside Drive near Kenilworth Park.

Then at around 2:40 p.m., a gas theft was reported four kilometres away.

Ten minutes later, the vehicle was seen "driving aggressively" near Dougall Avenue and Cabana Road.

Shortly after, a break and enter was reported near that intersection, where a homeowner saw a man in an attached garage.

After the suspect fled in a white Escalade, the vehicle was found parked less than a kilometre away near a home.

When officers got to that home, they found the stolen vehicle and a man matching the suspect description they got from the reported gas theft.

The man had also allegedly broken into that residence.

A 41-year-old man from Windsor has been arrested and charged with the following:

  • Theft of a motor vehicle.
  • Two counts of break and enter.
  • Possession of stolen property.
  • Theft of fuel.
  • Breach of recognizance.

He had previously been charged in connection to break-ins at the Windsor Mosque and a produce store in the city.

