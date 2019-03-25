Stolen car, stolen gas, and break-ins: solo 4-hour crime spree in Windsor
Windsor police arrested a man who had previously been charged for break-ins
On Tuesday afternoon, Windsor police responded to a string of crimes that all pointed to the same person.
At around 12:30 p.m., police received a report of a stolen White Cadillac Escalade from Whiteside Drive near Kenilworth Park.
Then at around 2:40 p.m., a gas theft was reported four kilometres away.
Ten minutes later, the vehicle was seen "driving aggressively" near Dougall Avenue and Cabana Road.
Shortly after, a break and enter was reported near that intersection, where a homeowner saw a man in an attached garage.
After the suspect fled in a white Escalade, the vehicle was found parked less than a kilometre away near a home.
When officers got to that home, they found the stolen vehicle and a man matching the suspect description they got from the reported gas theft.
The man had also allegedly broken into that residence.
A 41-year-old man from Windsor has been arrested and charged with the following:
- Theft of a motor vehicle.
- Two counts of break and enter.
- Possession of stolen property.
- Theft of fuel.
- Breach of recognizance.
He had previously been charged in connection to break-ins at the Windsor Mosque and a produce store in the city.