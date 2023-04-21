Windsor police contravene SIU's authority, prematurely interviewing witnesses in fatal shooting

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Windsor police interviewed several witnesses when it wasn't their jurisdiction to do so after an August 2022 fatal shooting .

In a report released by the Windsor Police Service Professional Standards Branch, the mistake is referred to as a "serious breach."

"Conduct of this nature undermines the SIU's independence and compromises the credibility of its work, detracting from public confidence in policing and policing oversight," it stated.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2022, Windsor police officers responded to an area of the downtown where a man was wielding a machete — purchased at a nearby pawn shop — and threatening people at an intersection.

According to the SIU, as the situation escalated a female officer used a Taser on the man, then a male officer shot his gun.

Allan Andkilde, 70, was taken to hospital for a gunshot wound to the stomach and later died. Family and friends told CBC News he struggled with addiction and mental illness.

The SIU says it was notified of the police-involved shooting at 3 p.m. that day and invoked its mandate and dispatched investigators at 3:10 p.m. — arriving on scene at 7:10 p.m.

The intersection of Wyandotte and Ouellette in downtown Windsor is shown after a fatal shooting, Aug. 15, 2022. The SIU ended up finding no reasonable grounds that the male officer who shot the victim committed a criminal offence. (Mike Evans/CBC)

The report said Windsor police officers obtained statements from several civilian witnesses after the shooting, before the SIU arrived.

"Obtaining civilian witness statements is the mandate of the Special Investigations Unit as the lead investigator, and constitutes a breach of their lead status."

As a result, service-wide training for the Windsor Police Service was recommended on the "reeducation on the role of the SIU."

That training began in January and is set to continue throughout 2023, until every officer receives it.

In December 2022, SIU director Joseph Martino found no reasonable grounds that the male officer who shot Aandkilde committed a criminal offence.

"Unable to reasonably conclude that the subject official acted with excess when he chose to meet an imminent lethal threat with a resort to lethal force of his own," said Martino.

It was not intentional. It was not detrimental to the case, but it was a mistake that we made that we repaired. - Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire

Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire says incidents, such as fatal shootings, don't happen often in the city or region, and for something of "that calibre" officers can sometimes respond instinctively.

"One of the things we're not supposed to do is to interview witnesses at the scene, which is the complete opposite of the instinct that every police officer has at any crime," said Bellaire.

"It was not intentional. It was not detrimental to the case, but it was a mistake that we made that we repaired."

Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire said the supervisor on the scene of the Aug. 2022 fatal downtown shooting mistakenly directed officers to get the best statements they could from people in the area. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Supervisors and street officers are all being retrained, says Bellaire.

"We have to train them in certain circumstances to not do those things they're trained to normally do. It was a mistake on our part. It was an oversight from the supervisor on the scene. We've since made that repair to our training."

With files from Jennifer La Grassa.