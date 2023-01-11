Police urge suspect in attempted murder to turn himself in

Windsor police are urging a suspect in an attempted murder investigation to turn himself in.

At a news conference Wednesday, Sgt. Darius Goze said police were called to a home in the 3100 block of Lauzon Road around 9 p.m. on Jan. 2.

When officers arrived they found a woman with life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital.

Police said the attack, which they described as targeted, happened between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Police also said that based on the investigation so far, there is no threat to the public.

"We are urging the suspect to please turn yourself in immediately," Goze said.

"This is a targeted incident and this is based on corroborated information that we have gathered so far with our victim and other people we've spoken to."

Goze said the suspect is described as a white male of average height who is thin and has a short beard. He was wearing a jacket, pants, black gloves and a surgical mask. He was also carrying a messenger-style bag.

He presented himself to the victim with an identification badge around his neck.

There were no charities or agencies canvassing the area that night, Goze told reporters, but police don't know what exactly was on the badge.

"All we know is that the badge was around his neck, and from evidence that we have seen, it appeared to be presented," Goze said.

Sgt. Darius Goze says there is no threat to the public even though a suspect in an attempted murder is not in custody. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Goze also said a weapon was used in the attack but wouldn't divulge what type.

Police are asking anyone in the area of the 3100 block of Lauzon Road or Eastview Horizon Public School to check surveillance video and dashcam footage from Jan. 2 between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Goze said the victim is in stable condition recovering from serious injuries.