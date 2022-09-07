5th suspect arrested in assaults that circulated on social media: Windsor police

Windsor police have arrested a fifth person following two assaults that circulated on social media at the end of last month.

In a news release, police said 19-year-old Windsor resident Tyrell Patterson was arrested Tuesday just after noon. Patterson is charged with aggravated assault and robbery, along with the other suspects.

The four other suspects include 18-year-olds Tyler Ducharme and Jacob Yoell — who are also from Windsor — and two young offenders.

The two youths cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said that officers from their problem oriented policing unit (POP) and patrol officers arrested Patterson.

Investigation into the incidents is still ongoing, according to police.

The assaults took place in the early morning of Aug. 27 against two men — one of whom was seriously injured. The victims were assaulted in separate incidents one hour apart.

The first incident happened around 4:20 a.m. near Wyandotte Street East and Goyeau Street, police said. The second incident, police said, took place at 5:20 a.m. around Church Street and Pitt Street West.

Since these assaults, there have been several other incidents in and around the downtown, which has led police to increase their presence.