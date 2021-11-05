Police arson unit investigating explosion at Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario

Police in the southwestern Ontario city say the arson unit is investigating after an explosion at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly plant.

Windsor police confirmed the explosion occurred Thursday and no one was hurt.

According to the online police log, a fire at the 2100 block of Chrysler Centre was called in just before 6 p.m. ET.

Police said on Twitter about an hour later that officers were responding to a report of an explosion. The tweet said the explosive disposal unit would be on the scene.

The explosion occurred in a unoccupied area of the plant, according to the company, and the facility was evacuated as a precaution.

"The space has since been cleared and employees are expected to report to work at their regularly scheduled time," a spokesperson for Stellantis said in an email Friday morning.

