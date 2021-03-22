Windsor police charge 27-year-old suspect with arson following weekend fires
Police still investigating several other incidents of arson that have occurred this month
A 27-year-old Windsor woman has been arrested and charged with arson following three fires over the weekend, Windsor police said in a news release Monday.
On Saturday at 5:30 a.m., police said officers put out a fire near a garbage bin on the 600 block of Victoria Avenue, just off of Wyandotte Street West, but did not find any suspects in the area.
Around 5:45 a.m., officers went to the 500 block of Bruce Avenue, off of Karl Place, after reports of a couch on fire. Emergency Services put out the fire while police went around the area looking for video surveillance and witnesses.
While officers were investigating, at 5:50 a.m., police responded to a third fire on the 500 block of Janette Avenue. Police say they received a report that someone was at a home and "flames were observed flickering on and off."
After investigating, police received a description of the suspect and arrested a person on Wyandotte Street West between Caron Avenue and Janette Avenue.
Police also charged the suspect with three counts of arson.
None of the fires resulted in any injuries.
The Arson Unit continues to investigate the incidents and asks that anyone with video footage of the area look it over for any evidence. Police also continue to investigate the nine other arson incidents reported throughout the city since March 7.
"At this time, each fire is being investigated individually, however, officers are reviewing the evidence from each case to determine if any of the incidents may be related," police said.
The other arsons include:
- March 7: Residence fire in the 900 block of Bridge Avenue.
- March 8: Hotel room in the 1800 block of Huron Church Road. A man was charged.
- March 9: Residence in the 500 block of Church Street.
- March 9: Suspicious fires in the 400 and 300 block of Wyandotte Street West.
- March 10: Suspicious fire in the 300 block of Elliott West.
- March 11: Suspicious fire in the 500 block of Victoria Avenue.
- March 12: Residence in the 500 block of Janette Avenue.
- March 13: Residence in the 9600 block of Midfield Crescent. A man was charged.