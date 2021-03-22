Windsor police charge 27-year-old suspect with arson following weekend fires

A 27-year-old Windsor woman has been arrested and charged with arson following three fires over the weekend, Windsor police said in a news release Monday.

On Saturday at 5:30 a.m., police said officers put out a fire near a garbage bin on the 600 block of Victoria Avenue, just off of Wyandotte Street West, but did not find any suspects in the area.

Around 5:45 a.m., officers went to the 500 block of Bruce Avenue, off of Karl Place, after reports of a couch on fire. Emergency Services put out the fire while police went around the area looking for video surveillance and witnesses.

While officers were investigating, at 5:50 a.m., police responded to a third fire on the 500 block of Janette Avenue. Police say they received a report that someone was at a home and "flames were observed flickering on and off."

After investigating, police received a description of the suspect and arrested a person on Wyandotte Street West between Caron Avenue and Janette Avenue.

Police also charged the suspect with three counts of arson.

None of the fires resulted in any injuries.

The Arson Unit continues to investigate the incidents and asks that anyone with video footage of the area look it over for any evidence. Police also continue to investigate the nine other arson incidents reported throughout the city since March 7.

"At this time, each fire is being investigated individually, however, officers are reviewing the evidence from each case to determine if any of the incidents may be related," police said.

The other arsons include: