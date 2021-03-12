Windsor police say 2 arrested, drugs including fentanyl seized
A man and a woman have been charged with possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking as a result of a recent Windsor police investigation.
The arrests were made following a drugs and guns unit probe that started last month, police said in a media release Thursday.
Officers received warrants to search two homes — one on Capitol Street near Remington Avenue, where police say a quantity of drugs was seized, and another on Turner Road, where no evidence was found.
Two people were arrested on Wednesday, including a man who police say was in possession of drugs.
A 37-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with five counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, with each charge relating to a different drug — cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and purple and brown fentanyl.
A 30-year-old woman, who was found at the Capitol Street home, is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking brown fentanyl and methamphetamine.
"Trafficking illicit drugs is a serious crime that impacts our community and the Windsor Police Service is committed to working with the public to hold offenders responsible for their actions," Windsor police said.