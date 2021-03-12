Windsor police say 2 arrested, drugs including fentanyl seized

A man and a woman have been charged with possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking as a result of a recent Windsor police investigation.

The arrests were made following a drugs and guns unit probe that started last month, police said in a media release Thursday.

Officers received warrants to search two homes — one on Capitol Street near Remington Avenue, where police say a quantity of drugs was seized, and another on Turner Road, where no evidence was found.

Two people were arrested on Wednesday, including a man who police say was in possession of drugs.





A 37-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with five counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, with each charge relating to a different drug — cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and purple and brown fentanyl.

A 30-year-old woman, who was found at the Capitol Street home, is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking brown fentanyl and methamphetamine.



"Trafficking illicit drugs is a serious crime that impacts our community and the Windsor Police Service is committed to working with the public to hold offenders responsible for their actions," Windsor police said.

More from CBC Windsor