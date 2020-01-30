Windsor police arrest business owner, employee believed to have committed over $1M in fraud
A man and woman face fraud charges
Windsor police have arrested two suspects believed to have defrauded an area financial institution out of more than $1 million.
A woman was arrested on Jan. 23 and faces a charge of fraud over $5,000. A man was arrested the next day and faces a charge of fraud over $5,000.
According to a Wednesday media release, Windsor police's financial crimes unit launched a fraud investigation in January after receiving a suspected fraud report from a "local financial institution."
Police learned that three fraudulent cheques totalling more than $1 million were written and deposited into local ATMs. A portion of the money was later withdrawn and transferred to an account before the cheques were able to bounce.
Windsor police determined the cheques and subsequent transactions were related to a business on Tecumseh Road East, near Jefferson Boulevard.
Police said the woman is an employee of the business, while the man is the owner of the business. Both were arrested without incident.
"No individual persons are believed to have been victimized in this case and the financial institution involved is believed to be the sole victim," said Windsor police, in the same Wednesday media release.
The force's financial crimes unit is still investigating the case.
