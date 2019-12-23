Windsor police charge three London, Ont. residents in alleged car leasing fraud

Windsor police have charged three London, Ont. residents in relation to an allegedly fraudulent vehicle lease transaction.

A 50-year-old woman was charged with fraud over $5,000, utter forged document, possession of identity information for a fraudulent offence and personation.

A 27-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were also charged with fraud over $5,000.

According to a Windsor police media release on Monday, the force's financial crimes unit launched an investigation regarding possible fraud at a car dealership near the 9000 block of Tecumseh Road E. last Friday.

"Further investigation revealed a suspect used a fraudulent driver's licence to arrange a vehicle lease transaction," said Windsor police. "The transaction was set to be completed the same day the initial police report was made."

Officers arrested the 50-year-old suspect at the dealership without incident.

The two other suspects were arrested after police found them in a vehicle associated with the 50-year-old. The vehicle was in the area according to police.

Windsor police are continuing to investigate this case.