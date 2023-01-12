Content
Windsor

Windsor police arrest 5th person in connection with fatal stabbing

Windsor police have arrested a fifth person in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place earlier this week.

4 others were arrested earlier this week

A Windsor police truck that says "forensic identification" on it is parked in front of a house.
Windsor police say a fifth person was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this week. (Mike Evans/CBC)

A 60-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night, and charged with being an accessory after the fact in the murder of a 39-year-old man.

Police were called to Glengarry Avenue around 8:30 p.m. ET Monday and found the man with severe life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead in hospital. 

Officers took a 47-year-old male suspect into custody at the scene, police said. Not long after, a 51-year-old man was arrested on Windsor Avenue and a 30-year-old woman was arrested on Church Street.

A 28-year-old man was also arrested on Church Street on Tuesday morning. 

The four people arrested earlier this week have all been charged with first-degree murder.

