Windsor police arrest 5th person in connection with fatal stabbing

Windsor police have arrested a fifth person in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place earlier this week.

A 60-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night, and charged with being an accessory after the fact in the murder of a 39-year-old man.

Police were called to Glengarry Avenue around 8:30 p.m. ET Monday and found the man with severe life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Officers took a 47-year-old male suspect into custody at the scene, police said. Not long after, a 51-year-old man was arrested on Windsor Avenue and a 30-year-old woman was arrested on Church Street.

A 28-year-old man was also arrested on Church Street on Tuesday morning.

The four people arrested earlier this week have all been charged with first-degree murder.