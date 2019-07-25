Windsor police arrest man in stabbing investigation
Police have arrested a 25-year-old Windsor man
Police have arrested a 25-year-old Windsor man in relation to a stabbing that occurred Wednesday evening.
The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of suspected methamphetamine, as well as four counts of breaching probation.
According to a July 25 media release, Windsor police patrol officers responded Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of a stabbing.
Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Windsor police determined through an investigation that a "verbal argument had started between both males, which turned physical, and the victim was subsequently stabbed."
Police later found the suspect on July 25 at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.
The suspect fled on foot, but was located and arrested. He was found possessing a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.
