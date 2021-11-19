Windsor police arrest, charge man in connection to fatal hit and run

A Windsor man has been arrested in relation to a hit and run from October which claimed the life of a man in his eighties.

Windsor Police have charged 57-year-old Paul Roenspiess with failure to remain - causing death.

Staff Sgt. Dave Tennent said Roenspiess was arrested on November 5 after a three-week long investigation, involving the Windsor police, help from the community, and CP Rail police.

"We had a lot of ups and downs in this investigation and a lot of situations where we thought we had the person, we had the car and it just fell through. So there's a lot of ups and downs, very emotional for us, but it was we had some, some good closure," said Tennent.

He said the news comes was a comfort to the family of the victim.

"It was very difficult for them to believe that somebody would leave the scene...I couldn't imagine being in that situation, but having a family member who was basically left for dead and somebody left, you know, rendering no assistance, calling and not calling 9-1-1 nothing. So it brought tremendous closure to the family."

Tennent shared this statement from the son of the man who was killed.

"It has been a month since the tragedy happened. Our family still cannot accept the fact that we lost a beloved husband, father and grandfather. We are still heartbroken every time when we think about that moment. Thank you to everyone who provided surveillance footage, made phone calls to provide information to help the case. Thanks to the Windsor Police for the tireless and diligent investigation. Thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time, we appreciate the warm meals, the flowers and the phone calls. We will remember your, we will remember your kindness."