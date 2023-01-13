Windsor police say man arrested in connection to attempted murder

Windsor police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder in the Forest Glade neighbourhood.

In a tweet, the force said more details would be provided Friday afternoon.

At a news conference Wednesday, Sgt. Darius Goze said police were called to a home in the 3100 block of Lauzon Road around 9 p.m. on Jan. 2.

When officers arrived they found a woman with life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital.

Police said they believed the attack was targeted.

Suspect wore ID badge

Goze said the suspect is described as a white male of average height who is thin and has a short beard. He was wearing a jacket, pants, black gloves and a surgical mask. He was also carrying a messenger-style bag.

He presented himself to the victim with an identification badge around his neck.

There were no charities or agencies canvassing the area that night, Goze told reporters, but police don't know what exactly was on the badge.

"All we know is that the badge was around his neck, and from evidence that we have seen, it appeared to be presented," Goze said.

Goze also said a weapon was used in the attack but wouldn't divulge what type.

On Wednesday, police said the victim was in stable condition recovering from serious injuries.