Police investigating armed robbery at Windsor convenience store

Windsor police are searching for the man who held up a convenience store employee in the city's west-end.

Officers were dispatched to the store in the 3600 block of Matchette Road at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

An investigation revealed that a man entered the store with his identity concealed. He approached an employee while carrying a gun and demanded money.

The suspect proceeded to flee the store with cash.

No injuries were reported in the incident. (Windsor Police Service)

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.