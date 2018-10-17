New
Police investigating armed robbery at Windsor convenience store
The incident happened Wednesday at about 8 a.m. on Matchette Road
Incident happened Wednesday at about 8 a.m. on Matchette Road
Windsor police are searching for the man who held up a convenience store employee in the city's west-end.
Officers were dispatched to the store in the 3600 block of Matchette Road at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.
An investigation revealed that a man entered the store with his identity concealed. He approached an employee while carrying a gun and demanded money.
The suspect proceeded to flee the store with cash.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.