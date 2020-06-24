Activist says Windsor Arby's incident damages police relationship with community

Windsor activist Remy Boulbol says the incident that transpired between a police officer and two Arby's employees is "damaging" to the force's relationship with the community.

But she added that she was "pleasantly surprised and happy" to see the response from Windsor police following the event.

"It was exactly what I would expect from a police force that is focused on community and understands that this community is hurting and that the support from our police force is hugely important to moving forward," Boulbol said.

Windsor police said on Monday they would be conducting an internal review after an officer refused his food at an Arby's restaurant when he saw employees take a knee — a sign used to protest police violence and racism toward the Black community.

Inaccurate details of the incident, along with a photo, were posted online by an off-duty officer who is now under review.

In addition to the review, Windsor police issued a statement in support of the "lawful and peaceful demonstrations" made by the Arby's employees, saying the force doesn't condone the behaviour of the off-duty officer.

Two employees took a knee while serving a Windsor police officer during a drive-thru on Friday. (Twitter)

Boulbol said the situation speaks volumes to the relationship some police officers may have with those in the community.

For starters, it shows that some police may hold an "adversarial" perspective when it comes to citizens who engage in such types of peaceful demonstrations, Boulbol said, adding that there "has to be a level of trust between a police service and its citizens."

The fact that inaccurate details about the Arby's incident were posted online is also "damaging" and creates an "us against them" situation, she added.

At the same time, Boulbol said she knows there are members of Windsor police who are trying to do good and make changes.

Photo posted to social media was 'inappropriate,' says Ontario privacy commissioner

In response to the incident, Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner Brian Beamish told CBC News in an emailed statement that the posted photo goes against the province's municipal privacy law.

"I would be concerned if an officer took photos of law-abiding citizens without having an actual law enforcement purpose," the statement reads.

"In this case, it seems the photos were sent to an off-duty police officer, who posted the photos on social media. While this may have occurred outside the context of law enforcement and not in a professional capacity, it is nonetheless inappropriate."

'Missed opportunity' to learn

The image shared online by the off-duty officer was accompanied by comments stating that the restaurant denied his colleague food. The same comments implied that Arby's shouldn't count on the off-duty officer in question responding to that location if needed.

Windsor police have since said those details are inaccurate, but reactions online seemed to indicate that the community was quick to believe what the officer publicly posted.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says there needs to be a conversation moving forward, but that if he were the officer, he would have also asked for a refund on his order out of concern. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"I'm especially concerned when I see how members of the community reacted so quickly to that inaccurate information," said local historian Irene Moore Davis. "If only people had that level of passion and determination and response to injustices that occur in this society, where would we be?"

Davis said it was a "missed opportunity" for the officer to engage in a conversation with the Arby's employees and learn from them.

Similarly, Boulbol said the officer should have had a conversation rather than act the way he did.

"That is their job, to protect this community. And to do it in the best way possible, they are held to a different standard, they are not held to the standard [as] a 17-year-old child [who is] working at Arby's, and I expect more out of them than that," Boulbol said.

On Monday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said that if he were in the officer's position, he would have also handed back the food out of "concern."

In response, Boulbol said she doesn't hold the same opinion and thinks that Dilkens' comments weren't "helpful" in this situation, as they further creates an "us versus them" approach.

Moving forward, she said the onus is on Windsor police to have those conversations and to take the initiative to build relationships within the Black community outside of situations like this one.