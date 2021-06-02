Windsor police make arrest following indecent exposure on Cypher Systems Greenway

Windsor police are seeking tips from the public following the arrest of a man accused of exposing himself on a trail in Amherstburg over the weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday morning on the Cypher Systems Greenway, according to a media release from Windsor police on Tuesday.

Police received a report from a man who said he saw another man exposing himself while walking on the trail. After obtaining the suspect's description, police located a man in the area and arrested him.

A 22-year-old Amherstburg man has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.

Police are asking anyone who may have experienced a similar incident to contact them.

"Through investigation, officers believe the suspect has been attending the same area of the trails frequently prior to this incident and there is a potential further victims exist," Windsor police said.

