Windsor police make arrest following indecent exposure on Cypher Systems Greenway
Police say they want to hear from anyone who experienced a similar incident
Windsor police are seeking tips from the public following the arrest of a man accused of exposing himself on a trail in Amherstburg over the weekend.
The incident occurred Saturday morning on the Cypher Systems Greenway, according to a media release from Windsor police on Tuesday.
Police received a report from a man who said he saw another man exposing himself while walking on the trail. After obtaining the suspect's description, police located a man in the area and arrested him.
A 22-year-old Amherstburg man has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.
Police are asking anyone who may have experienced a similar incident to contact them.
"Through investigation, officers believe the suspect has been attending the same area of the trails frequently prior to this incident and there is a potential further victims exist," Windsor police said.