More police sent to Windsor as border blockade continues

Windsor police say more policing resources are being deployed to the area of the Ambassador Bridge, where protests against COVID-19 public health restrictions have been snarling cross-border traffic since Monday.

Additional resources have been brought in from other jurisdictions "for the purpose of helping support a peaceful resolution to the current demonstration," police said on Twitter at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said earlier on Thursday that the federal government will deploy more RCMP officers to the region to help local law enforcement.

"We'll continue to send resources as needed," he said.

The protest has disrupted traffic along the crucial trucking route that connects Windsor and Detroit, prompting escalating concern over the impact on the auto industry, which has idled some plants, and Canada-U.S. trade overall.

Blockade causing 'real harm,' Trudeau says

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens called the situation a "national crisis."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he spoke with Dilkens on Thursday.

"We're committed to helping the mayor and the province get the situation under control — because it is causing real harm to workers and economies on both sides of the border," Trudeau said on Twitter.

Groups representing auto manufacturers are seeking an injunction to end the demonstrations, and the city of Windsor has been granted intervenor status in the case. A hearing on the matter is set for noon ET on Friday.

On Wednesday, officials said Windsor police requested 100 additional officers, more vehicles and intelligence support from the province and the federal government.

The protests have also prompted an offer of assistance from American officials.

