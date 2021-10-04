Ambassador Bridge reopens, 1 detained as police investigate 'possible explosives'
Updates on incident expected Tuesday, say Windsor police
The Ambassador Bridge connecting Ontario and Detroit, Mich., has reopened fully after being partially closed for several hours Monday afternoon as police checked the area for "possible explosives," Windsor police said.
At about 7 p.m. ET, Windsor police tweeted that officers were no longer at the scene. The tweet also said more updates will be provided Tuesday.
Possible explosives
At 2:32 ET, police tweeted the "driver of the involved vehicle" was being detained pending further investigation.
UPDATE: Case #21-95217<br>WPS remains on scene and are continuing the investigation. Police have condensed the scene and this will allow for returned traffic flow from the U.S. into Canada once <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBorderSOR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBorderSOR</a> re-opens port of entry.<br>This remains an active investigation.—@WindsorPolice
The CBSA alerted Windsor Police Service (WPS) after the possible explosives were found inside a vehicle in the secondary inspection area at the border crossing.
"No threat was associated to this [and] this is believed to be an isolated incident," police said on Twitter just after noon ET.
Earlier Monday, the WPS said officers, including the explosive disposal unit, were on scene and the area was evacuated.
Traffic was rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and Bluewater Bridge near Sarnia, Ont.
"Local CBSA management is working closely with emergency officials on both sides of the border monitoring the situation and acting to minimize traffic disruptions," CBSA said in a statement to CBC News.
As of early afternoon, the international crossing remained closed to incoming travellers, but open to U.S.-bound traffic. The crossing was fully opened both ways later in the afternoon.
Windsor's ports of entry, which include the bridge and the tunnel, make up the busiest land border crossing in Canada.
A bomb threat in 2012 caused a five-hour closure of the bridge that halted cross-border trucking.
Joe Abramuk, dispatch supervisor for OnFreight Logistics, said the closure was slowing things down for truckers as they were "waiting for something to clear up so we can start bringing the product over,".
The company has 15 to 30 trucks using the border crossing daily. Shutdowns affect "everything from the bottom line to drivers' hours," he said.
Clarifications
- An earlier version of this story included Windsor police saying the Ambassador Bridge from Canada to the U.S. was closed. Police have since corrected their report, saying that at no time was traffic flow completely closed to the U.S., and the story has been updated to include the right information.Oct 04, 2021 4:27 PM ET
With files from Jason Viau and Michael Hargreaves
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?