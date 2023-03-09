Initiative to curb 'aggressive panhandling' sees police team up with a mental health worker

One Windsor Police Service officer and one mental health worker from Family Services Windsor-Essex will be in busy areas of the city to address panhandling this month.

Police called the issue "aggressive panhandling" in a tweet where they announced the initiative.

"Aggressive panhandling occurs in many communities, including Windsor. We are partnering with [Family Services Windsor-Essex] to ensure public safety and connect vulnerable individuals with social services," read the tweet.

Colm Holmes, co-ordinator of housing connections at Family Services Windsor-Essex, said that the term may refer to people who, instead of asking for money, make residents feel like they must give money to panhandlers.

He calls the initiative a "community response" where the team will engage with people who are panhandling — especially in "unsafe ways" like in the middle of the road — and connect them with services they might need.

Some of these services are help with addiction, mental health services, food security services and more.

Initiative looking to build connection

From Monday to Friday, the two-person team will be out around various places in Windsor, including the downtown core, at Devonshire Mall, at the entrances and exits of the E.C. Row Expressway, major intersections and other busy locations, according to Holmes.

He said the reason why it will be the same two people going out throughout the month is to build connection.

"We're coming from a place of really trying to help people," said Holmes. "We think consistently having the same people out there really helps build that face recognition and that understanding and build that trust."

"These services and options that are being offered are genuine and are something that can really help them."

Windsor resident Art Varley said he doesn't call what he does panhandling, but simply "asking for help." (Mike Evans/CBC)

Art Varley, a man who was asking for money on a city bench, said instead of panhandling, he's "asking for help."

He said although he doesn't "really like doing this," a $20,000 debt with the government put him in that situation.

He said this new initiative won't help him in his current situation.

"I made a mistake," he said, explaining that he went for "too much money" with the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. "I'm sure it's not only me."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said during his campaign last year if re-elected, he would ask council to enact a bylaw prohibiting panhandling at bus shelters, banks, intersections and other areas, saying residents were "fed up."

Windsor City Coun. Fred Francis put forward a motion in January "asking the administration to create a bylaw "to reduce aggressive, intimidating and dangerous panhandling practices."

He said then the goal is not to completely put an end to panhandling, but rather to limit potentially dangerous interactions between panhandlers and pedestrians.

The city's lawyer said something like that mirrors provincial legislation that already exists.

Windsor police didn't respond to CBC's request for an interview on this topic.

The City of Windsor hasn't said how many warnings or fines have been handed out to aggressive panhandlers.