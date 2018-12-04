Windsor police arrest 2 for aggravated assault, machete and pipes seized

Windsor police have arrested two people after attending a home to find a victim with serious injuries early Monday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., a person called police, seeking assistance to get medical attention.

When police arrived to the area of Glengarry Avenue and Riverside Drive East, they learned the victim had been assaulted with multiple weapons.

Police searched a residence involved in the investigation later that day and arrested two suspects.

They found a bat, a machete, a sledge hammer and two pipes at the home.

They have charged a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Windsor, with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

