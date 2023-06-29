Android phone update leading to more accidental 911 calls, Windsor police say

The Windsor Police Service is asking Android users to "familiarize themselves" with their smartphone settings following an operating system update.

The update allows users to quickly dial 911 when holding down the power button or repeatedly pressing side buttons.

"By doing your part to help reduce accidental emergency calls, our E-911 communicators can respond to and focus on true 911 calls," police said in a Twitter thread on Thursday.

PSA: After a recent Android update, the Windsor Police Service has experienced an increase in accidental 911 calls. <a href="https://t.co/zcsN37CAsN">pic.twitter.com/zcsN37CAsN</a> —@WindsorPolice

Windsor police showed users how to turn off the emergency settings on their phone that are at the root of the calls.

There we also reports in other parts of Canada earlier this month about an uptick in accidental 911 calls, including the London Police Service, the Durham Regional Police, Cornwall Police and Waterloo Regional Police, who also asked users to review their phone settings.

In a tweet on May 30, the Ontario Provincial Police also mentioned the uptick in dropped calls and asked Android users to check their phones and ensure 911 lines are available for those who need it.