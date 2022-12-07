Windsor police arrest a suspect in relation to last week's fatal shooting

Windsor police say they've charged someone with murder following a fatal shooting last week, and they're still looking for a second suspect.

Police said they arrested a 25-year-old man after carrying out search warrants at two homes in the city on Tuesday.

The man, who was not previously identified as a suspect in the case, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Squalls, 26.

Squalls was shot on Nov. 28 while in the 800 block of Hanna Street East near Marentette Avenue.

Police are still looking for a second suspect, a 26-year-old man they previously said should be considered "armed and dangerous."

