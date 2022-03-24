A Windsor theatre company is shining the spotlight on how seniors experienced the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Complex, a one-act play by Linda Lord, runs this weekend as part of the Arts Collective Theatre's (ACT) North of 50 program.

ACT's website states the play documents "the intimate stories of seniors coping with the layered experience of living with loneliness and isolation."

"They'll see a bit of themselves in this program," said cast member Mike Deguire.

The Complex runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., at 628 Monmouth Road.

Tickets are $20, and available at the door.