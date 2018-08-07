Windsor pilot in fatal Tennessee crash wrote stalker-like letters to Taylor Swift

The Windsor pilot who named celebrity Taylor Swift as his next-of-kin was identified to have written multiple letters to the singer prior to his 2013 Tennessee crash.

Internal records kept at the National Transportation Safety Board show 45-year-old Michael Callan had a 2012 mental health evaluation in which the evaluator said Callan's letters to Swift "have the flavour of stalking."

Callan was deemed legally drunk when he tried to land a small plane at Nashville International Airport amid dense fog. He was the plane's sole occupant.

In his membership application to the Windsor Flying Club, where he rented the plane, Swift was listed as his emergency contact.

Swift's publicist has said the then-Nashville resident didn't know Callan.