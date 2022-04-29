Windsor couple gives developing their own photos a shot

In an age where high-quality images can be captured with just a click of smartphone, the appeal of film still endures for many.

Kaitlyn Karns and Austin DiPietro got into film photography in 2019 and turned it into a pandemic pastime as well.

"It gave us an outlet, and the only thing you can do is go outside so we would just drive to different places in the county and across Windsor-Essex that we had never explored before and tried finding the beauty in our own hometown while we couldn't cross to the states," said Karns.

DiPietro is a musician, and when COVID-19 took away the opportunity to perform, he was left searching for something else.

"I kind of needed something to be that creative outlet for me," he said.

And knowing that history was unfolding before his eyes in the pandemic, DiPietro said he felt inspired to capture those scenes.

"It was kind of cool to be documenting that. Like you know, going to the malls and seeing the empty parking lots or the empty beaches in the summer," he said.

For the couple, the appeal of the art form lies in its nostalgia, since it takes time to see the images developed, and there's the element of surprise.

"Sometimes there's happy accidents that happen too. Like, you know, overlaps between two frames or a light leak that some people might edit in digital photos but this just happens organically and unexpectedly," Karns said.

But their creative endeavour doesn't end with the click of the shutter.

With the cost and the waiting time to see their images developed, the couple recently decided to learn how to do it themselves.

Here's a look at how they develop photos without the help of darkroom: