Windsor pharmacist says ability to prescribe is a long time coming

Windsor pharmacist Tim Brady believes the change allowing pharmacists to prescribe medication for common ailments has been a long time coming.

"Because of COVID, we've seen the strain on the system and these are things that patients are suffering from right away," Brady told Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa. "Trying to get into your doctor and your doctor telling you it's two or three days, it's just outrageous for you to suffer."

As of Jan. 1, Ontario pharmacists are able to diagnose and prescribe medication for 13 common ailments.

Tim Brady, a Windsor pharmacist and chair of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning Nav Nanwa about new powers.

According to a release from the Ontario Ministry of Health, the service is intended to make health-care access more convenient by removing the requirement to visit a doctor. The ministry adds that the service is free to Ontario residents that have a health card.

"Empowering pharmacists to use their expertise to assess and treat minor ailments helps patients get the care they need sooner and closer to home," Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA), said in the release.

The move comes as hospitals and clinics across the province have been hit hard with a surge in viral illnesses, including COVID-19. Brady, who is also chair of the OPA, says the move is not a loophole for pharmacists to exploit.

"We're not looking to go around the system, but just augment it to make sure that we focus it on patients so that when they need the help they can get it right away," he said.

Brady said that other provinces have been offering similar programs for the last decade, and data show that there has been a benefit to the system in those provinces. He said those systems work like a yes-no algorithm.

"If the person says this then you go to the next step," Brady described. "It eventually goes down. If at any point, the pharmacist is talking and they find this is way beyond their scope, then they're definitely going to encourage someone to go to the pharmacy of their physician."

Brady added the system helps the patient as well.

"Now when the patient calls the doctor, they say, 'I've already talked to my pharmacist, he thinks this is more concerning'," he said. "It may actually push them up the list to see the physician."

Bates previously told CBC News that the program needs to be expanded, saying the first 13 ailments are part of a "very cautious approach". Brady concurs.

"A lot of other provinces have got up to 25, 30 conditions, so it's inevitable," Brady said. "We'll get these under our belts and make sure we do what's best for people and then we can always add them as needed."

Here are the conditions a pharmacist can diagnose and prescribe for: