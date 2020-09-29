COVID-19 testing comes to 3 Windsor pharmacies

The Ontario government has approved three COVID-19 testing centres at pharmacies in Windsor, according to a government website.

The three locations, all at Shoppers Drug Marts, will be as follows:

Devonshire Mall in Windsor at 3100 Howard Ave.

Tecumseh Mall in Windsor at 7720 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Huron Church in Windsor at 1760 Huron Church Rd

The locations approved by the province were listed on Ontario's assessment centre location website. These three locations will be in addition to the three assessment centres Windsor-Essex already has at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus, St. Clair's Sportsplex, and Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington — however criteria for pharmacy tests is different.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford announced his government would be expanding testing to pharmacies across the province.

The province has said that the testing at pharmacies will be available by appointment only, and only for certain individuals, such as those with loved ones in long-term care homes or close contacts of a case. Meanwhile, assessment centres will be reserved for people with symptoms — and several other specific instances.

The testing initiative is the second part of the government's fall pandemic preparedness plan. The first piece involved purchasing millions of seasonal flu shots that the government is encouraging all residents to get.

Chatham-Kent also has a Shoppers Drug Mart listed as a testing site at 416 St. Clair St.

Sarnia's will be located at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1206 Michigan Ave.