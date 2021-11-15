Pet duck found 'wandering' in Windsor finds new home

A pet duck that was found "wandering the streets of Windsor" has been adopted, the Windsor/Essex Humane Society says.

The duck, dubbed Pickle Rick, approached a woman asking for help after his "girlfriend" was struck and killed by a car, the organization said in a social media post on Sunday.

He was then brought to the Humane Society by one of its officers. In a post on Facebook profiling Pickle Rick as an adoptable pet, the organization said the duck was looking for a home on a farm in Essex County where he can be safe from cars and other hazards.

Ducks are not permitted as pets in the City of Windsor.

The post was updated to say that Pickle Rick has found a new home.

After a busy adoption time for the birds this spring, Humane Society executive director Melanie Coulter explained that when ducks, along with chickens, turn up at the Humane Society, they tend to get adopted quickly.

"A lot of people think they're going to be very hard to adopt, but the reality is whenever we post them on social media we're flooded with interest of people adopting, especially hens — roosters are a little bit harder — but for sure hens and ducks tend to get adopted really, really quickly."

