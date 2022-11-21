Windsor pediatrician appointed as a Canadian senator

The prime minister has appointed an award-winning Windsor, Ont. pediatrician to Canada's Senate.

A press release from the Prime Minister's Office Monday said that Dr. Sharon Burey will be joining two others in being appointed as independent senators that will represent Ontario in the upper chamber of the Canadian government.

"Dr. Sharon Burey is a pediatrician and recognized health advocacy and policy leader for the health and well-being of children in Ontario," the news release read.

"Dr. Burey has dedicated her career to equality and justice for those living in poverty, visible minorities, and other marginalized communities."

The press release said that Burey, who emigrated from Jamaica in 1976, practiced as a behavioural pediatrician in Ontario for more than 30 years and that she has been an adjunct professor of pediatrics at Western University since 2009.

It also said that Burey is the first woman of colour to hold the position of president of the Pediatricians Alliance of Ontario and she has received numerous awards and honours for her medical, community and advocacy work such as the Ontario Chapter Excellence Award and the Special Achievement Award from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

She also received the Excellence in Health Care Award from the North American Black Historical Museum and Cultural Centre.