Pedestrian crossover coming to intersection where 4 year-old was hit by city bus

The City of Windsor is installing two pedestrian crossovers, including one at Prince Road and Barrymore Lane, where a four year-old was struck by a Transit Windsor bus in late May.

Installation is "expected to begin very soon," says executive director of operations, Dwayne Dawson in a news release, for the Wyandotte Street East and Chilver Road crossover. The one at Prince Road will be in place by fall.

"It was horrible," said Ken Oriet, who witnessed the young girl get hit by the bus.

He said over the 30 years he's lived in that neighbourhood near Mic Mac Park, he's seen many incidents happen.

"The cars just fly by here," he said. "I'm scared to sit on my front porch anymore, and I'm happy to see something's being done about it."

The city reminds people that a pedestrian crossover is different from a crosswalk.

Dawson said in the release that crossovers are located in areas where there are no traffic lights or stop signs nearby.

In a video teaching people how to use a crossover, Dawson reminds cyclists to dismount and walk their bike.

As for pedestrians, "indicate your intention to cross. Wait for traffic to stop, make eye contact to make sure the driver sees you," he said.