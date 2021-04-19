Windsor area to receive 60 patients from Toronto, internal memo shows

Up to 60 patients from the Toronto area are expected to be transferred to Windsor this week to help with the crush of patients from the third COVID-19 wave in the GTA.

An internal memo by the London Middlesex Primary Care Alliance shows that the Windsor region can expect 60 of 100 patients being transferred from Trillium Health Care in Toronto. The other 40 are heading to the London area.

Patients coming to Windsor will vary from having COVID-19 to not having the virus and also differ in severity of care.

The memo says many will have to be accommodated in hospitals in the region.

CBC is seeking comment from Windsor Regional Hospital.

More to come