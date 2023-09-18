With the Windsor passport office closed, services are now available at city hall

If you need a passport in a hurry, there's still an option despite the temporary closure of Windsor's passport office.

The Service Canada counter at Windsor City Hall is temporarily offering full passport services, including for urgent travel.

Last week, officials announced that the passport office at 100 Ouellette Avenue was closed "until further notice."

A spokesperson said the building was undergoing maintenance, but no further details about the closure or how long it would last were provided.

In an update on Monday, a spokesperson for Service Canada said it "continues to work closely with the landlord on a resolution."