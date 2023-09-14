Windsor passport office shuts down 'until further notice'
The Windsor passport office is closed "until further notice."
Service Canada says building issue led to closure
A media release from Service Canada issued Thursday afternoon says that the closure is due to "circumstances related to the building that are out of our control."
No further details about the closure or how long it could last were provided.
The passport office is located at 100 Ouellette Ave. in downtown Windsor.
Another Service Canada centre is located at Windsor city hall and remains open.