Proposal to extend paid parking hours draws criticism from downtown businesses, councillor

Several restaurant and bar owners and the councillor representing the downtown area says if the city of Windsor decides to extend the time it enforces paid parking, it will be bad for business.

Brian Yeomans, chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, said that while he understands the city's need to increase revenue, this is going to hurt.

"I understand that they're trying to find ways to make more revenue so that they can avoid raising taxes. I do appreciate and understand that," he said.

"The downtown core is the only area in the whole city that this will disproportionately affect. We have no free parking in the entire downtown core."

The idea to extend the enforcement period for parking meters from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. was a recommendation from city staff to council contained in a draft version of the upcoming budget.

If greenlit by council, the city estimates it would generate $400,000 annually.

The changes are among nearly $10.4 million in cuts and new revenue that administration is recommending to council along with a 5.23 per cent increase in taxes for 2023.

Council's budget committee is beginning a review of the draft budget later this month. Council isn't expected to debate the budget until April.

Joe Mancina, the city's chief financial officer, said the enforcement extension is one of a number of ways the administration is trying to keep property taxes from rising too high.

On Windsor Morning Thursday, Mancina said there was a line-by-line review to find "opportunities for user fees, for the actual user of the service to be paying for something, as opposed to adding it to the general tax base."

Coun. Renaldo Agostino says he doesn't think extending parking enforcement for the downtown area makes sense. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

But Coun. Renaldo Agostino said the idea is something "that just won't work," for the downtown core.

"Because now what you're saying to the dinner crowd is you're saying, 'Hey, think about going somewhere else that has a parking lot,'" he said.

"I want to see the things go the other way. And that way you're going to develop more businesses. You're going to bring more people down there, which means you're going to make more money, which in turn is going to bring more tax."

LISTEN: City of Windsor CFO Joe Mancina joins Windsor Morning Windsor Morning 7:40 Draft budget If Windsor city council goes along with recommendations from administration, property owners could be facing a tax increase of 5-point-2 per cent increase.

No free parking

Yeomans said the city got rid of the first hour at parking garages being free, and with the extended enforcement time, downtown businesses would be hit hard.

Brian Yeomans, chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, says the move to extend parking enforcement would hurt many downtown businesses. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

"We don't seem to get the same type of attention as other areas in the city, whether it be Walkerville, whether it be Riverside or Pillette Village when it comes to free parking," he said.

"The only people this will benefit will be people that are coming in for night clubs and bars. And really we're the only area in the downtown that does not have a single free parking spot."

Mark Dutka, owner of Maiden Lane Wine and Spirits, said the move would make things more difficult.

"For downtown it's been a challenge getting people to come down here lately anyways, so dealing with other hurdles, it's going to hurt," he said.

"And I know they're on it — they enforce pretty hard down here."

Joseph Merheje, manager of Blanche Lounge, said he thinks parking is one way the city could help residents save money.

"I would kind of decrease it instead of increasing it," he said. "I don't see it making sense, especially for for the downtown area."

Yeomans said the city should invest more money into transit with the increased revenue from parking, if the recommendation is followed.

"Get more people on buses and make it more viable for people to want to take a bus as opposed to get in their car."

Late fees, some fine could increase

Another recommendation from staff is increasing late fees on parking tickets, from $25 to $40. In its draft budget, the city said that since it started charging late fees on parking tickets, the cost has remained the same.

The city estimates that move would create $285,000 in additional revenue with the increase.

The fines for some parking offences increasing has also been recommended.

Parking, stopping or standing in a school bus zone is a $45 ticket, but that would be $80.

Parking or stopping in a no stopping zone would also cost $80 now, up from $50.

The city is also looking at raising fines for parking or stopping in a fire route — from $108 to $150 — and parking within three metres of a hydrant — from $45 to $80.

If the recommendations are followed, these increases are expected to be in place on July 1 and would raise an additional $66,000 annually.