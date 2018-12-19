City of Windsor parking enforcement services remain outsourced

Despite the proposal of a "parking ambassador" program, Windsor city council voted 10-1 Monday night to keep parking services contracted out.

Parking enforcement in the City of Windsor has been outsourced through the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires since 2010.

In council chambers, local CUPE representatives spoke in favour of stopping the outsourcing, and of the "value adds" that bringing parking back under city control would bring.

"The union crunched the numbers," said CUPE Local 543 president Jason Parent. "Parking ambassadors would be a new position." Parent estimated a savings of $13,000 with the proposed program.

"To insource parking would give a better control of the service," said Parent. He does not liking the current process, saying police have to call the Commisionaires and wait for their arrival.

"The city cannot manage the asset without first having to go through the Commissionaires office," said Parent, adding that the public would receive a "higher level of service" if parking was handled internally.

"Local control is weakened, which results in less accountability," said Jessie Simonetti, CUPE Local 9104 president. Simonetti also said having extra uniformed city staff in the downtown core would help with crime prevention.

Council awarded the Commissionaires a five-year contract extension at the cost of $682,000 after almost an hour of discussion. CUPE hadn't entered an official tender bid.

Ward 7 Councillor Irek Kusmierczyk said the Commissionaires seem to be doing a good job.

"I've never received a complaint," said Kusmierczyk. "Most of the folks that I've spoken to have been quite happy with the service that has been provided."

"By moving to the Commissionaires, we saved residents of the city $600,000," says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. In a 10-1 vote, the motion carries to accept the Commissionaires' bid to resume parking enforcement in the City of Windsor throughout the next five years.

Kieran McKenzie, new Ward 9 councillor, was the only nay vote. He said he wanted to hear more about CUPE's proposed parking ambassador program.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens called the proposed program "preposterous."

"It would never, ever happen, especially now because we're not saying, 'You're just going to issue parking tickets.' We're saying, 'You're going to become ambassadors, and you may carry naloxone. You may start calling in for this, and we have to train you in city bylaws and all sorts of other things that our regular parking people don't normally do,'" said Dilkens, adding that the city saved $600,000 a year when contracting out parking enforcement eight years ago.

The bid from the Commissionaires was the only one tendered.