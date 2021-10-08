City cracking down on parking enforcement near schools, following complaints

The City of Windsor is planning parking enforcement blitzes near school areas, due to the "large number" of complaints coming from residents.

Officials say the number of vehicles around schools is increasing as students headed back to class this fall. Vehicles stopping on the street for school drop-off or pick-up make it hard for drivers to see around, creating hazards for pedestrians.

"It's just not safe for your kids, for residents in the area, blocking driveways, we have emergency vehicles that can't get down roadways," said co-ordinator of parking services, Bill Kralovensky.

"The safety of the kids is number one for the City of Windsor of course and if we have to hit you in the pocketbook to clean it up that's what we have to do."

Co-oordinator of parking services, Bill Kralovensky, said this blitz is all about safety. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Kralovensky said the city has hired five extra officers for this new enforcement. Those staff will be directed to the "offending schools."

Parent Osama Issa was in a long que to pick up his kids from Northwood Public School on Friday afternoon. He describes that daily line up as a "disaster area."

"I don't think that's right," Issa said of the new parking enforcement blitz. "I think the school and the municipal government should have a plan. How else should we pick up our kids each day."

Issa said parking down the street each day isn't a realistic approach because it would be too hard for his kids to find his car each day.

Parent Osama Issa said the city and the schools should be more accommodating to parents who have to pick up or drop off their kids. (Darrin Di Carol/CBC)

However, Gerson Ramirez, a resident near the school, said the traffic is crowded during school times and it's very noisy, too.

"A lot of traffic, a lot of honking," said Ramirez. "Sometimes there's people that don't drive carefully and a crash might happen, it's like a crash waiting to happen."

Kralovensky said some parents can be waiting as long as 30 minutes for their children to leave school and that's 30 minutes of time parked where a vehicle shouldn't be.

Illegal parking or stopping in a no-stop zone could land a ticket anywhere from $40 to $100, according to officials.

The blitzes start next week, at three main schools, both in the morning and the night.

The city is asking drivers to obey posted signs in school zones. They're also encouraging parents and guardians to allow children who live close to schools to walk.

