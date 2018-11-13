West side playground remains closed after vandalism

The Kim Lucier Memorial Park hasn't open to the public yet, but it's already been vandalized.

Windsor police are investigating after the park, located inside Mic Mac Park, was damaged on Oct. 26 around 5 p.m.

"There may be some minor damages as a result of this incident that they're still working on repairing and replacing the equipment there," said Const. Andrew Drouillard.

The slide, bench and railing were damaged and need to be repaired or replaced. Police say some of it was burned.

The city said damage is estimated at $5,000, but the playground is still under the contractor's care and that they'll absorbe any costs. It may take six to eight weeks to get the new parts.