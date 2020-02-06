Windsor parent struggling to find daycare amid ongoing teachers' strikes

Windsor parent Jill Thompson doesn't have any family that can take care of her four-year-old daughter in junior kindergarten while she's at work.

Instead, Thompson said she's been relying on after-school programs running day services to provide support during ongoing teachers' strikes.

Though there are options available, Thompson said programs will often cancel services if there aren't enough parents who sign up their children.

"This just happened to me this week," she said. "So then I have to scramble and try to find some other place for [my daughter] to go."

Having to constantly find new daycare services has made life more stressful for Thompson's daughter. Thompson compared it to starting a brand new first day of school.

Windsor parent Jill Thompson's four-year-old daughter attends junior kindergarten. (Jill Thompson/Facebook)

"You have new kids that you don't know, and it's a whole other building, so it's hard on all of us," she said.

As a result of Thursday's strike, Thompson had to take her daughter from one babysitter to another, simply because she wasn't able to find someone who was both affordable and available for the whole day.

"There's a lot of parents that do struggle," said Thompson. "Some of them have family to take care of their kids, others are just staying home. I don't know how that works with their jobs, but everybody's kind of going through it right now."

Strikes will help students in the long-run, says teacher

The province-wide teachers' strike on Thursday left almost one million Ontario elementary students out of school.

Despite the ongoing job actions, GECDSB teacher Joany Gelinas said the strikes will be best for students in the long-term.

"The government is not willing to negotiate for what we're asking for, which really does affect the students in the classroom," said Gelinas. "It really is a battle for the children and the education."

GECDSB elementary school teacher Joany Gelinas says ongoing strikes will be best for students in the long-term. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Among the issues on the bargaining table flagged by Gelinas were increased class sizes, as well as growing concerns about violence in schools.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce issued a statement Thursday, saying that the government "has put forward reasonable proposals at the negotiating table, including a commitment to maintain full-day kindergarten, and it is deeply disappointing parents are still seeing repeated escalation at the expense of our students to advance higher compensation, including more generous benefit plans."

"We firmly believe students should be in class, and we continue to stand ready to negotiate and reach a deal Ontario students deserve," Lecce said.

In the event that teachers and the province are unable to come to an agreement, more strikes are scheduled next week throughout the province, with another province-wide English public elementary school teachers' job action set for Feb. 11.

Locally, all Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) elementary schools — as well as the John McGivney Children's Centre — will be closed on Feb. 12.