Here's what some voters under 40 have to say about housing prices
As the provincial election approaches, we are hearing from voters in Windsor-Essex about the issues that matter the most to them.
From those who responded, the number one issue on the minds of voters in our region is affordability.
CBC's Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa, assembled a panel of people under 40-years-old to talk about how the cost of living is affecting their livelihood.
He met with Luc Michaud, Amna Masoodi and Sarthak Sharma. All three panellists are trying to build a family in Windsor-Essex, but are struggling to do so with the rising cost of living.
On Wednesday we heard how the panellists are reprioritizing spending in their households.
In Thursday's segment, the panellists share their stories about home ownership. One panellist has moved back in with his parents to save for a down payment, while another panellist shares why they can't afford a house for his growing family.
On Friday, we will post highlights from the panel talking about gas prices, and how rising costs have some panellists putting the breaks on their vehicles altogether.
