Windsorites weigh in on the issues as election campaign gets underway
Economic recovery, the health care system and COVID-19 are top of mind
A random sampling of Windsorites show some are feeling anxious about the federal election.
On Sunday, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau called a snap election for Sept. 20, sending Canada's political parties into campaign mode but some Windsor residents are not confidant their needs will be met or their voices heard.
"I think it's ridiculous. I don't think we should be having an election right now. There's just too much confusion going on," Kathy McGuire said.
McGuire, a Windsor resident, is primarily concerned about economic recovery after COVID-19 and wonders how the health care system will be able to sustain itself.
"I think they need to be aware of what Canadians really do want," she said.
Another Windsor resident, Janette Long, says vaccine passports, a fourth wave of the pandemic and the economy are at the top of her list.
"I need to know that we are moving ahead as a country," Long said.
WATCH: Economic recovery, senior citizens and COVID-19 are top of mind for Windsorites
Windsorite Ron Meloche, who is a frequent visitor to the U.S., says businesses and spending are the most important issues.
"We see what's going on, on both sides of the border, and it doesn't look like anyone's got it together anymore," Meloche said.
Meloche and his wife spend a portion of their year in Florida. He is upset that a large number of businesses have gone under in Canada.
"It's a shame the way the government handled it around here," Meloche said.
His main message for politicians is to focus on finances.
"Look around you at what's going on and don't spend so much money. You're wasting money in every direction that we can see," he said.
