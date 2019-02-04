Painted crosswalks given the go-ahead by Windsor council

It didn't take long for Windsor city council to approve painted crosswalks in the municipality during Monday night's council meeting.

The initiative is aimed at promoting public art and making surrounding neighbourhoods more attractive.

"We see them in cities all across North America. It's a great idea and we're just trying to set an initial framework that gets this out of the gate and get the first few going," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens during the meeting.

The average costs associated with a painted crosswalk will range from $1,000 for asphalt paint (lasting up to two years) to $15,000 for thermoplastic paint (which lasts up to seven years).

However, the city will not cover any costs associated with painting the crosswalks.

Anyone wanting to see a crosswalk get painted will be required to fill out an Artist Application form and then email it to the city's Cultural Affairs Office.

Applicants must also draft a petition and get it signed by at least 60 per cent of residents who live in the area of the proposed crosswalk.

Maintenance costs must also be covered by the applicant.

Initial proposals

Proposals sent to council back in mid-2018 included painted crosswalks in the Glengarry-to-Marentette neighbourhood.

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra also expressed its desire to paint musical notes on a crosswalk.

A pride crosswalk was also requested for the Walkerville area and Via Italia on Erie Street also submitted an idea.