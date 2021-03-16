Health unit issues alert after significant overdose spike in Windsor

The local health unit has issued an alert following 27 overdose-relate emergency department visits in Windsor in the last week.

In the alert, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said the spike took place between March 9 and March 15. Of the 27 overdoses, seven of the visits specifically included opioids and five of those visits involved fentanyl.

Compared to the same week in previous years, the health unit said "these numbers are significantly higher and warrant a community alert."

The alert says that the health unit, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex-Windsor EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare and police services will monitor the increase and understand the reported cases.