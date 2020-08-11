Ouellette Car Cruise goes ahead with some changes for COVID-19

Windsor's fifth annual Ouellette Car Cruise will look a little different this time around due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the event will go ahead after being bailed out for the second year in a row by Windsorite Stephen Crawford.

On Friday, people participating in the cruise will remain in their vehicles and gather on Riverside Drive, between Goyeau and Glengarry. In past years, the cars parked in the Riverfront's Festival Plaza people were allowed to come view the cars.

The event, which is organized by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA), is still "very important" for the community, despite the changes said chair Brian Yeomans.

"Windsor is an automotive community, there's a lot of love for the automobile in this town," he said, adding he's anticipating a large turnout.

Chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association says they're expecting a large turnout for Friday's car cruise. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"We're hoping to see over a thousand cars this year," Yeomans said.

For the second year in a row, Windsorite Stephen Crawford has once again saved the Ouellette Car Cruise by sponsoring the event.

"Last year I seen that they were going to cancel the event," Crawford said. "I'm a car enthusiast and all these people, they got their hearts into it, their blood, sweat and tears and when they were going to cancel this it upset me."

Stephen Crawford and his wife Nina are sponsoring the event for the second year in a row. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

He said given the times we're living in, this sort of "positive" event is needed now more than ever.

"With all the stuff that's going on in the world, I'm glad that this is happening," he said. "It'll be a positive thing."

The cruise will begin at 6 p.m. and go south on Ouellette Avenue to Tecumseh Road E., east to Pillette Street and north to Riverside Drive.

The cruise will include vintage, classic, custom, collector and retro vehicles.

The DWBIA asks that those viewing the vehicles from the street observe physical distancing.