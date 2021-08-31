Blind hockey players to skate across Ontario for parasport awareness

A team of blind hockey players are getting their rollerblades greased up in preparation of 1000-kilometer relay skate from Windsor to Ottawa beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.

As a means to raise awareness of the parasport, the Canadian Blind Hockey Association, a charity founded by blind hockey player Mark DeMontis, aims to raise $100,000 in support of Canadian Blind Hockey programming across the country.

"We want all partially sight and blind youth and adults across the country to have the opportunity to play the sport we all love, blind hockey, with the ultimate goal of inclusion in the Paralympics by 2030," said Kelly Serbu, president of Canadian Blind Hockey and captain of the Canadian National Blind Team.

According to Serbu, the big difference between blind hockey and traditional hockey has to do with the puck.

It's in the pucks

The puck, made of sheet metal, is much larger and it has eight ball-bearings inside. This allows the partially-sighted and blind players to track it through sound.

"Our goal-tenders are totally blind. The goalies rely on the sound when the puck is being passed or being shot to make sure they can track it on the ice," said Serbu.

The other difference is in the offensive zone, just before a goal is made.

Mark DeMontis, founder of Canadian Blind Hockey (left) and Kelly Serbu, president of Canadian Blind Hockey (right) prepare for an in-line relay skate across the province. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

"Before you can score, you have to complete a pass but the pass has to be within the offensive zone," he said.

The referee will chirp an electronic whistle to let everyone know a goal has been scored.

The relay is starting in Windsor, becuase it will be the first fall the city will have a blind hockey team.

"We want to kick off to give them support to say, 'Hey listen, we're here for you, and we're looking forward to having you join part of the blind hockey committee,'" Serbu said.

Windsor starts a team

Three skaters and three guides will start the relay in Windsor, with additional players joining as they skate across the province.

According to a media release, Canada had four blind hockey teams in 2011. Over the last 10 years, Canadian Blind Hockey has led the development of the sport to grow to 14 teams in Canada, 20 teams in the United States, and programs in six countries worldwide.

The 10-day relay skate begins in Windsor on Sept. 1 and travels across the province, ending in Ottawa on Sept. 11.