'The writing's on the wall': Windsor GM worker on last Oshawa shift

Fifteen years ago Jim McAuliffe left a General Motors job in Windsor, Ont. to take a different General Motors job in Oshawa, Ont.

Now he's worked his last day on the line — and not by choice. The Oshawa plant's line shut down Dec. 18 and more than 2,600 workers will be out of work, less than two weeks before Christmas.

McAuliffe said he's lucky — he's eligible to retire. But his coworkers aren't in the same situation.

"There will be a few people who will work the month of January," said McAuliffe. "But the last two trucks will roll off the line this afternoon."

He said the energy in the plant as things slow down will be sombre.

"Some of them have taken the money and run, but you're trying to find a job when thousands of others are as well," said McAuliffe. "There's going to be a lot of tears flowing."

The lines won't be torn out of the plant, and McAuliffe expects some stamping work to continue.

McAuliffe said the union has done everything it can.

"At the last set of bargaining they were going to close the plant then," said McAuliffe. "Jerry Dias said 'Wait a minute.'"

A few months after facing that closure, McAuliffe said there was another 18 months of work. Even still, McAuliffe said he's not surprised the closure date has finally come.

"We could see what was going to happen in Windsor," said McAuliffe. "And you could see the writing on the wall here too."

Listen to the full interview with Jim McAuliffe on Windsor Morning: