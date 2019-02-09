Ontario organ donations increasing, Windsor ranks 155 of 170 for registration rate

There were 2,400 tissue donors in Ontario last year — which is a 85 per cent increase over the last decade, according to the Trillium Gift of Life Network.

Even though the numbers of tissue and organ donations in the province have gone up, the organization says the transplant waiting list also grew last year.

According to Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH), 23 people received a transplant in 2018. The donor registration rate is 30 per cent, compared to 15 per cent back in 2011.

Out of 249,933 health card holders in Windsor, there are 74,802 people who are registered donors.

That's compared to a 57 per cent registration rate in North Bay -- the highest in the province as of Dec. 31, 2018.

In 2018, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ontario?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ontario</a> had a RECORD BREAKING year with the most tissue donors, DCD donors (donors after death by circulatory determination) and lung transplants ever in a single year. Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/Exwg3StDFd">https://t.co/Exwg3StDFd</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/organdonation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#organdonation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tissuedonation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tissuedonation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lungtransplant?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lungtransplant</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beadonor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beadonor</a> <a href="https://t.co/ijQCgZNbwL">pic.twitter.com/ijQCgZNbwL</a> —@TrilliumGift

As of Feb. 6, 2019, there are 18 people waiting for an organ transplant in Windsor, says WRH.

Trillium says what has helped is requiring hospitals to notify the organization when a patient has died. Heart transplant patients in 2018 waited a record-breaking low average of 120 days for a new heart.

There were also an unprecedented number of lung transplants at 195 across the province, a 75 per cent increase over the last five years.

As for communities that have seen increases in donor registration rates, Leamington scores second.

Results are updated every three months. Compared to the last update, Leamington saw a 2.7 per cent increase in registration — at 34 per cent.

Of 23,127 health card holders, there are 7,821 people in Leamington registered to be donors.

Rates in other nearby areas: