What's open and closed on the Christmas long weekend in Windsor
Wondering what's open for business on the Christmas holiday long weekend? Here's a quick look at what's happening around Windsor.
Community centres and arenas closed, busses operating on Sunday and holiday schedules
Wondering what's open for business on the Christmas holiday long weekend? Here's a quick look at what's happening around Windsor.
What's open
- Devonshire Mall will be open on Monday, Dec. 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tecumseh Mall will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Transit Windsor is running, but buses are operating on a holiday schedule on Sunday and on a Sunday schedule on Monday.
- The City of Windsor's 211 line will remain available 24 hours a day, including on the holidays, for those seeking information about community and social services.
- For people experiencing homelessness, the day program at Windsor Water World is going ahead on regular hours (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and modified hours on Sunday (8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
What's closed
- Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall will be closed on Sunday.
- Transit Windsor's Tunnel bus will not operate on Sunday.
- Transit Windsor's customer service office will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
- Community centres and arenas will be closed from Saturday until Tuesday. Lanspeary outdoor skating rink will be open on Monday.
- The city's Centralized Registration and Booking Centre will be closed from Saturday to Monday.
- The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be closed on Sunday.
- Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be closed on Sunday.
- Government offices will be closed until Wednesday.
- Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at the City of Windsor's website.
- Windsor Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
- Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House will be closed on Sunday and Monday, with François Baby House also closed on Saturday.
- The 311 customer contact centre will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
- If your garbage or recycling day is Monday, collection will go ahead the following day instead. The Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots are closed until Wednesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?