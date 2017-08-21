Musyj, Wildeman top earners on provincial Sunshine List

David Musyj was the local top earner on Ontario's Sunshine List, released today.

In 2018, the Windsor Regional Hospital CEO was paid more than $435,000.

Second on the list was Alan Wildeman, retired president of the University of Windsor. Despite retiring June 2018, Wildeman's salary was more than $366,000 last year.

When taxable benefits are added into the mix, both men make roughly an extra $13,000 each year.

Janice Kaffer, president and CEO of Hotel Dieu Grace Hospital earned $314,229 last year.

Windsor police chief Al Frederick also stayed high on the list for another consecutive year, with an annual 2018 salary of $279,381. Onorio Colucci, CAO for the City of Windsor was also on the upper end of the list, with $278,173 for his annual salary.

The second local female on the list is Hoda ElMaraghy, an Egyptian-Canadian professor and director of the Intelligent Manufacturing Systems Center at the University of Windsor. She was also the first woman to serve as dean of an engineering school in Canada. ElMaraghy pulled in $280,399.56.

Other top Windsor earners: