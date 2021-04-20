55-year-old Windsor woman arrested, charged following Kingsville hit-and-run
A 55-year-old Windsor woman has been arrested and charged following a hit-and-run that has seriously injured an 89-year-old man from Leamington.
Police had asked for the public's help Monday in finding the driver
The Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday that an arrest has been made and the woman has been charged with failing to stop at accident causing bodily harm.
The incident took place on April 13, when a man was crossing Highway 3 near County Road 34, in the Ruthven area and was struck by the car.
Police have not provided any further update on the victim's condition.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in Windsor Ontario Court of Justice, though police did not provide a specific date.
