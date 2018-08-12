Windsor Pride parade adds more floats, routes and fun

All ages and races lined Ottawa Street in Walkerville on Sunday to watch 72 colourful floats dance past as part of Windsor's 26th annual Pride parade.

According to organizers, it was the biggest year they've had so far in terms of audience, floats and length of route.

"It was just spectacular. I don't even have words for it," said parade coordinator Wendi Nicholson.

Pride parade floats down Ottawa Street in Windsor 1:32

The parade previously ran down Ouellette Avenue and finished at Riverfront Festival Plaza. This year, the parade marched down Ottawa Street toward Lanspeary Park. The route almost doubled.

"It was a good move [and] it was a very intimate setting over here," said Nicholson.

She said the city brought up the idea for a new location and the parade committee decided to make the change.

Taylor Godfree sits with girlfriend and parents waiting for the parade. Both Godfree's mother and father were at the event for support. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"It's all of us coming together as one to show that we are all here and to show that you are not by yourself. It's an entire community together," said Erica Spotton, who sported a multi-coloured bow tie and glitter.

Taylor Godfree watched the parade with girlfriend and family close by. Godfree came out at 16 years of age, noting it was a bumpy ride.

"I can get through it and it doesn't matter to me anymore," Godfree said.

Windsor's 26th Pride parade. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The best part of the parade for Godfree, is watching all the families come together.

"I love that parents want to expose their kids to Pride and everybody being free and loving everybody and getting a chance to be who we are after we fought so much for this," Godfree said.

These balloons. <br><br>Are faaaaantastic. 🎈 🌈 <br><br>Windsor Pride parade is just about to start! <a href="https://t.co/KqI23tVN3z">pic.twitter.com/KqI23tVN3z</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Ready for Windsor Pride <a href="https://t.co/j4uefCChP5">pic.twitter.com/j4uefCChP5</a> —@karenstopford